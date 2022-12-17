Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the low 50s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Temperatures in the 30s and 40s this morning, with clear skies for some and cloudy for others. Skies will clear through the morning, with mostly sunny skies expected this afternoon. Highs today will range from the upper 40s to the low 50s, though at times it will be windy/breezy enough the wind chill will be a factor and temperatures may feel cooler than they are. This evening, clear skies, calm wind, and temperatures dropping into the low 30s. This could lead to the development of frost on plants and vehicles parked outside overnight. For Sunday, clouds return, look for partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will peak in the mid 50s. Overnight Sunday into Monday, rain returns to the forecast, with showers and thundershowers/non-severe thunderstorms likely through Monday. Temperatures will be well above freezing so no widespread, travel concerning, winter precip. is expected.

After Monday, our attention turns to the end of the week and the holiday weekend forecast. A front will move through on Thursday bringing windy conditions and a low chance for precipitation. Right now, it does look possible we could see some “frozen stuff” mix into the rain, though no major impacts as expected with the current forecast. The more concerning part of this front will be the dangerous cold air surging into East Texas, as temperatures will dip into the teens for some, and the wind will have “Feels Like” temperatures in the single digits Thursday into Friday. Now is the time to start thinking about your pets, plants, pipes, and people (the 4 Ps). If you’re traveling for the holiday, you’ll want to make sure you’ve planned for the cold while you’re away. For now, we can make the most of this less cold weekend forecast before the rain and colder air arrives next week. Have a great Saturday.

