Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Safety agency: Washington small plane crashed on test flight

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal safety agency said Saturday that four people who died when a small plane crashed north of Seattle last month were conducting test flights to gather baseline information before the Cessna 208B was modified with a new aerodynamic drag reduction system.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Saturday on the Nov. 18 crash in Snohomish, Washington.

The crew of the Cessna 208B had already done three days of test flights, but the day before the crash they ended early because one of the crew members felt ill. The crew went back up the following day and was testing the Cessna’s aft center-of-gravity stall characteristics when the plane crashed, the agency said.

Witnesses said the airplane broke up in flight and descended in a near-vertical corkscrew to the ground and several witnesses reported seeing a white plume of smoke as the airplane broke into pieces, the NTSB report said. The agency has previously said a wing broke away from the plane during the crash.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner previously identified the victims as three men from Washington state: Nathan Precup, 33, of Seattle; Nate Lachendro, 49, of Gig Harbor; and Scott Brenneman, 52, of Roy; as well as David Newton, 67, of Wichita, Kansas.

Raisbeck Engineering of Seattle was having the Cessna 208B test flown before modifying the aircraft, according to a statement from Raisbeck President Hal Chrisman.

He said the aircraft had not yet been modified. The flight crew included two “highly-experienced” test pilots, a flight test director and an instrumentation engineer who were collecting “baseline aircraft performance data,” Chrisman said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Longview ISD bus that had students aboard was involved in a crash Friday.
Longview ISD bus involved in 5-vehicle crash
Ryan Pruitt and Kerissa Valenzuela
Lindale duo indicted in hit-and-run death
Longview man killed in single vehicle crash near Tyler
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022
Jacksonville police and fire department responded to a vehicle wreck in the 900 block of South...
One person dead after being struck by vehicle in Jacksonville

Latest News

'Survivor' winner Mike Gabler reportedly told host and executive producer Jeff Probst that he...
‘Survivor’ winner Mike Gabler to donate $1 million prize to veterans in need: reports
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say
Kenny Deland Jr., an American college student, has gone missing while studying abroad in France.
Missing American student reunited with his mom, French source reports
Croatia's Ivan Perisic, left, and /mo19, fight for the ball during the World Cup third-place...
Croatia beats Morocco 2-1 to take 3rd place at World Cup