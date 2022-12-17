Lufkin Salvation Army sees record number of requests for utility and rental assistance

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Nationwide, people are flocking to the Salvation Army for assistance during the holidays. They’re coming not just for a warm meal or a place to stay, but to get help paying utility bills and rent.

Cavon Phillips, the commanding officer of the Salvation Army in Lufkin, said they have three times as many request as they’ve ever had since the Salvation Army came to the city in the 1950s.

“People are going through hard times right now,” Phillips said. “They’re trying to hold on to what they have.”

Phillips believes the record number of rental assistance inquiries is due in part to three things: the rental freeze during the height of the pandemic being canceled, job loss and inflation.

“The thing is, people are just in need, and we do our best to help them with the financial needs we do have,” Phillips said.

But, funding runs out quickly according to Phillips.

“As soon as the money comes, it’s pretty much gone as quick as it comes,” Phillips said.

On top of the record-high assistance requests, the Salvation Army is also seeing less donations this year compared to recent years, which has caused the waiting list for people in need to grow to nearly 30 families.

“Donors who have supported us throughout the year aren’t giving as much as they have in the past,” Phillips said.

Their goal for the Red Kettle Program was $75,000, and they’re $3,200 short of where they were last year.

Funding through regular donors has taken an even bigger hit. The Salvation Army hit $125,000 last year. This year those donations are down by $43,000.

Phillips said despite the numbers falling short, he’s still hopeful they’ll meet their goals and be able to help as many people as possible.

“We know times are hard,” Phillips said. “They’re hard for everybody, and our doors are open a majority of the year for people to get assistance.”

