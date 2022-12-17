‘It sounded like thunder coming from inside the house.’ West Texans react to 5.4 earthquake

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In the minutes following the 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck just north of Midland, CBS7 viewers sent numerous messages, videos, and photos of the action and damage.

While earthquakes have been happening in West Texas for several years, residents say Friday’s earthquake was different.

“It was not like anything I’ve ever experienced before,” said Midland resident Kelley Morgan.

Morgan was on the second floor of her North Midland home when the earthquake struck.

“The whole house just [shook back and forth], and it just sounded like thunder was coming from inside the house almost,” she said.

Videos sent to CBS7 by concerned citizens tell the story. Pools sloshing, Christmas trees shaking, and numerous homes with cracks running through walls and around doors.

“I’m not going to lie, I was kinda scared at first because it kept going,” Morgan said. “This one was longer and definitely stronger than anything I’ve ever felt.”

It was strong enough to be felt by Gary Ford 150 miles away near Abilene.

“All of a sudden, while I was working on my computer, I heard a noise like something was coming through the wall in the room next to me,” Ford said.

Ford said his house sustained no damage.

Morgan also said her home emerged unscathed, although she lost some Christmas decorations.

“We lost a couple of ornaments but nothing major,” she said.

The good news is that as of Friday night, there have been no reports of significant damage or injuries from the earthquake. Midland Memorial Hospital and Medical Center Hospital say they did not sustain damage and that the hospitals are running normally.

