Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating a triple fatality crash in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter.

The wreck occurred at about 12 a.m. today on South First Street in front of Ralph & Kacoos and Cotton Patch, according to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.

Tyler Lewis, 17, of Jasper, was southbound on South First Street in a small sedan when he made a sudden lane change and was rear-ended by another vehicle; Lewis’ sedan spun into the median and came to an abrupt stop, Pebsworth said.

According to police, neither Lewis nor his six passengers were wearing seat belts. Lewis remained in the driver’s seat while his passengers came to rest in the back seat.

Three of the passengers were pronounced dead at the scene while two others were flown to an out-of-town hospital, and another was treated and released from a local hospital, Pebsworth stated.

Lewis was reportedly taken into custody after being treated and released from a local hospital. As of 9 a.m., he was awaiting book-in at the Angelina County Jail on three counts of intoxication manslaughter with additional charges pending.

Pebsworth said all of the families have been notified, and names of the deceased and injured will be released later today to allow the families time to notify extended family.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Longview ISD bus that had students aboard was involved in a crash Friday.
Longview ISD bus involved in 5-vehicle crash
Ryan Pruitt and Kerissa Valenzuela
Lindale duo indicted in hit-and-run death
Longview man killed in single vehicle crash near Tyler
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022
Jacksonville police and fire department responded to a vehicle wreck in the 900 block of South...
One person dead after being struck by vehicle in Jacksonville

Latest News

Coats For Kids
Kilgore ISD receives donation from community jacket drive
Overton Fire Chief
City of Overton appoints new fire chief over objections on leave of absence
Red Rooster Drive
Hawkins Red Rooster Icehouse holds holiday toy drive
Nacogdoches Certification of Obligation
Nacogdoches identifies need for advisory committee