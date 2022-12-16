Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Whitehouse police seek information about possible daytime prowler

Whitehouse Police Department is seeking information regarding the identity of this individual.
Whitehouse Police Department is seeking information regarding the identity of this individual.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - In response to reports of individuals allegedly attempting to enter unlocked homes, the Whitehouse Police Department is asking for any information residents may have regarding suspected parties.

Whitehouse Police Department provided a photo of a person they say walked up to a residence’s back door and tested the door to see if it was unlocked around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Police are advising residents to keep their doors locked, even when at home. If anyone has information regarding this individual or any other suspicious persons, they are asked to call 903-510-7550.

