TxDOT holds safety event to prepare drivers for holiday season

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -With holiday travel at its peak, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) held a holiday safety event at the Texas Travel Information Center in Denison to warn drivers of the effects of driving impaired.

TxDOT Public Information Officer of the Paris District, Tim McAlavy said “it’s one of several public education events we have throughout the year.”

And this is the first one held in person since the pandemic, “it’s basically supposed to encourage people not to drive impaired,” McAlavy said.

TxDOT set out impaired goggles to caution drivers before they even think of driving under the influence

Texas Travel Information Center Supervisor, Valerie Followell said, “one set of goggles is if you had taken LSD and you might think ‘oh that’s not a big deal’ but really gives you a vision of what impairment is.”

And the second pair of goggles are at a blood alcohol level of .25.

“It’s really eye opening, you just don’t think ‘oh i can have 4-5 beers and i’m good’ not you’re not,” Followell said.

TxDOT said if alcohol is part of your holiday celebrations, to plan ahead and find a sober ride.

“November 7 of 2000 was the last time that we haven’t had somebody killed on the roadway in texas,” Followell added.

While imapired driving is one of the main causes of fatality crashes, McAlavy added that there’s other actions behind the wheel that could end in tragedy, “exceeding the speed limit, not wearing your seatbelt, and changing lanes without signaling. "

“Just stay safe and be very careful when you’re out and about I mean, obviously we’re here for the impaired driving portion of that, but it’s just a very busy time of year traffic wise,” said Denison Police Chief Mike Gudgel.

