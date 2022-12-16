Texas man charged with threatening doctor at LGBTQ clinic

BOSTON (AP) - A 38-year-old Texas man has been indicted on federal charges that he threatened a doctor who works with gender nonconforming children.

The Massachusetts office of the United States Attorney says the indictment was handed down on Thursday. Court records say that on Aug. 31, the man from Comfort, Texas, called the Boston-based National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center and left a voicemail targeting an affiliated doctor.

In the voicemail, the man allegedly used a string of profanities and made threatening comments.

He was arrested on Dec. 2 in Texas and released on bond. He’s due in court in Boston on Dec. 22. His attorney did not return an email seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.