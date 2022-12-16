Start of cedar fever season may cause allergies

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - According to Texas A&M Forest Services, cedar fever season typically begins around this time of year, from mid-December through late February.

“Certainly, people that travel from East Texas that are allergic to cedar, they have more severe symptoms if they travel down to Austin or San Antonio or Fredericksburg or Kerrville for Christmas,” said Jack Harris, a board-certified allergist at Allergy Partners of East Texas.

Harris said East Texans are more likely to suffer from red cedar rather than mountain cedar due to different types of cedar trees in different locations.

“The ash juniper trees, those are the ones producing the pollen that’s making everybody sneeze, making everybody’s allergies act up,” said Jonathan Motsinger, Central Texas operations department head with Texas A&M Forest Services.

Motsinger said the juniper trees are producing pollen at the same time, which leads to more pollen in the air.

“The symptoms can include sneezing, runny nose, nose stopping up, you can get cough drainage down your throat, itching watery redness of the eyes,” said Harris.

Harris said he treats patients every year due to cedar fever and suggests over-the-counter preventatives such as nasal sprays and antihistamines.

“A mask will filter that pollen out to where you’re not breathing it in. The allergic reaction is the body’s attempt to get rid of the foreign particles, the pollen, that’s being introduced into the body,” said Motsinger.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.