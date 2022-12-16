Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

One person dead after being struck by vehicle in Jacksonville

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville police and fire department responded to a vehicle wreck in the 900 block of South Bolton.

Investigation indicates that a vehicle pulled off the side of the roadway and the driver exited their vehicle. According to authorities, this person walked into the roadway as if they were looking for something on the road when another vehicle traveling north struck the person in the roadway.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and determined the person struck by the vehicle was deceased.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Horner is accused of kidnapping and strangling 7-year-old Athena Strand after hitting...
Family sues FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old girl
FM 850 crash
Emergency crews directing traffic on FM 850 in Smith County after crash
1 injured in shooting; Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating
Fatal wreck generic
Wills Point woman dies in wreck when tire blows out on I-20
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi

Latest News

“Always try to make things better, as it depends on you,” White said.
District Judge Paul White holds retirement party after serving county for 20 years
May cause allergies for some
Start of cedar fever season may cause allergies
Cranberry cake with warm butter sauce; Ensalada Navedena
East Texas Kitchen on ETN: Recipes for Christmas
Tyler Toy Maker
Flint man has handmade wood toys for 20 years