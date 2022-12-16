Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches ISD becomes ‘district of innovation’

When a district becomes a district of innovation, it allows more local control.
By Avery Gorman
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches ISD met tonight and adopted a status as a “district of innovation.”

When a district becomes a district of innovation (DOI), it allows more local control. A district qualifies for this designation by their TEA score.

Teachers and faculty spoke in the public hearing in favor of becoming a DOI.

”It’s just the beginning, and what we depend on is the committee to meet together, get all the information and the will of the community and all the stakeholders, and to bring to us what will happen,” one attendee said. “But what will happen, we hope, will lead to better performance of our students and better performance of our district in relationship to the overall community and state.”

914 districts in Texas have a DOI designation and 64 do not.

One person dead after being struck by vehicle in Jacksonville