Longview man killed in single vehicle crash near Tyler

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A driver was severely injured and their passenger killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, Guillermo Zuniga, Jr., 23, of Longview, was driving on County Road 384, about four miles northeast of Tyler. The report states Zuniga’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Zuniga was transported to a hospital in Tyler with incapacitating injuries. His passenger, Carlos Tello Parrà, 33, of Longview, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.