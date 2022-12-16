Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview man killed in single vehicle crash near Tyler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A driver was severely injured and their passenger killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, Guillermo Zuniga, Jr., 23, of Longview, was driving on County Road 384, about four miles northeast of Tyler. The report states Zuniga’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Zuniga was transported to a hospital in Tyler with incapacitating injuries. His passenger, Carlos Tello Parrà, 33, of Longview, was pronounced dead at the scene.

