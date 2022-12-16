Longview ISD bus involved in 5-vehicle crash

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview ISD bus that had students aboard was involved in a crash near the intersection of E. Hawkins Parkway and N. Fourth St. Friday.

None of the students were injured, but the driver was transported to a hospital.

In a social media post, Longview ISD stated, “We are thankful that all students are safe and no other injuries have been reported. Our prayers are with the driver and their family. We also want to recognize the courageous actions of the bus monitor, whose brave actions were praised by first responders on the scene.”

Longview police have asked drivers to seek an alternative route around this area.

KLTV's Jamey Boyum reports from the scene of a Longview ISD school bus crash that took place Friday.

