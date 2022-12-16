Lindale duo indicted in hit-and-run death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Lindale man and woman accused for their roles in a hit-and-run crash which killed a Lindale woman in July.

Ryan Joshua Pruitt, 24, is charged with accident involving death and tampering with evidence. Kerissa Valenzuela, 27, is charged with tampering with evidence. Pruitt was arrested on Aug. 4 and Valenzuela was arrested on July 24.

According to a DPS crash report, Esperanza Hope Guillen, 37, was driving a Zhejiang Tao Tao EVO, which is a street scooter, south on County Road 4191 when she collided with Pruitt’s 2003 Buick Century. Pruitt had come around a slight left curve on the wrong side of the road. Guillen was thrown on to the hood of Prutt’s car. Pruitt slid to a stop in a ditch before coming to a rest. The report states Pruitt fled the scene before a trooper arrived. His car was located a short time later in a wooded area.

Grand jury indictments state Pruitt and Valenzuela destroyed and concealed evidence, including a license plate, clothing and blood.

Both are scheduled for arraignment on Jan. 13.

