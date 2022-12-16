Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

WebXtra: Hawkins Red Rooster Icehouse holds holiday toy drive

200 families are being helped by the Red Rooster toy drive this year. Baker talks about how it got started and why it has become such a success.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Restaurant owners in one East Texas town take a holiday toy drive to another level to help needy families in their area.

The Red Rooster Icehouse in Hawkins is the place where it all started four years ago. The owners, Brandon Baker and his wife, decided to address local needs during the holidays by starting a toy drive, and the community responded.

What’s unique is this drive allows the parents to come in and choose from among the gifts that have been donated. 200 families are being helped by the drive this year.

Baker talks about how it got started and why it has become such a success.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Horner is accused of kidnapping and strangling 7-year-old Athena Strand after hitting...
Family sues FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old girl
FM 850 crash
Emergency crews directing traffic on FM 850 in Smith County after crash
1 injured in shooting; Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating
Fatal wreck generic
Wills Point woman dies in wreck when tire blows out on I-20
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi

Latest News

Cody Bounds talks about how she helped organize a coat drive for students in the Kilgore...
WebXtra: Kilgore ISD receives donation from community jacket drive
Cody Bounds talks about how she helped organize a coat drive for students in the Kilgore...
WebXtra: Kilgore ISD receives donation from community jacket drive
200 families are being helped by the drive this year.
WebXtra: Hawkins Red Rooster Icehouse holds holiday toy drive
The team is on its way to Arlington.
Carthage community sends off Bulldogs as they head to state