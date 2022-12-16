Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gregg County grand jury clears Kilgore officer in emergency room shooting

The Texas Rangers investigated a fatal shooting involving an off-duty Kilgore Police officer who was working security at a Longview emergency medical facility. The officer was cleared of wrongdoing.(Source: KLTV staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A Kilgore police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing in a fatal shooting that occurred outside an emergency room in November.

According to an update provided by Kilgore Chief of Police Todd Hunter, a Gregg County grand jury unanimously decided to return a no-bill in the case involving Sgt. Joshua Bercher.

On November 27, Vercher was working an off-duty security job for Hospitality Health ER in Longview. Vercher was checking vehicles in the parking lot of the facility when he was approached by Calvin L. Brown Jr., 61, of Longview. In his update, Hunter said Brown approached Vercher clutching an unknown item in his pocket. Hunter said Vercher’s body camera footage shows the two struggling for control over the item, revealed to be a gun after the officer pushed Brown away to create distance. Hunter said Vercher then shot Brown with his service weapon in self-defense. Brown was then tended to by staff at the facility but succumbed to his injury a short time after.

Vercher was put on paid administrative leave while the Texas Rangers investigated the incident.

“It is extremely unfortunate that an individual lost his life during this encounter, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” Hunter said. “The investigation has revealed this individual was in a mental health crisis at the time of the encounter. We all know that mental health issues are real, and they have impacted many of our families, too.”

In his statement, Hunter urged those struggling with mental health issues to dial 9-8-8 on a phone, which will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“No matter what is going on in your life, there is someone who will answer. They have operators who are fluent in Spanish and other languages as well,” Hunter said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

