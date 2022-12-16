Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Light showers will continue into the evening and give way to cloudy skies tonight. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s tonight with a light frost likely to start Saturday morning. Clouds clear quickly on Saturday with lots of sunshine and nice, cool temperatures Saturday afternoon. Another light freeze is expected Sunday morning with clouds increasing again by Sunday afternoon and evening. Rain sets in by Monday morning and will continue most of the day Monday with temperatures in the 40s all day. Rain clears out by Tuesday morning, but clouds stick around through midweek. Most of next week, high temperatures will not make it out of the 40s. Then, a very strong cold front arrives Thursday. It is possible, highs in the 40s will hit very early in the day Thursday with blustery north winds and very cold temperatures by the end of next week. There is also a very slight chance for a wintry mix with the cold front on Thursday. No accumulations and no travel impacts are expected at this time.

