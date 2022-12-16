Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - You may be unable to make it home for this holiday, if that’s the case below is a list of restaurants open on Christmas.

Applebees 5502 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 (903) 509-4848 may have limited hours, call first

Applebee’s 101 W Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605 (903) 663-1267, open limited hours, Christmas 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

China Palace 440 US-79, Henderson, TX 75654 (903) 657-8003, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Denny’s 3244 W Gentry Pkwy, Tyler, TX 75702 (903) 531-9995, 6 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Denny’s 100 US-79, Henderson, TX 75652 (903) 392-2257, open 24 hours

Denny’s 3126 S Eastman Rd, Longview, TX 75602 (903) 234-0266, open 24 hours

Denny’s 4315 TX-42, Kilgore, TX 75662 (903) 984-7770, open 24 hours

Denny’s 2615 Stallings Dr N, Nacogdoches, TX 75964 (936) 560-3355, open 24 hours

IHOP 3408 S Main St, Lindale, TX 75771 (903) 882-3436, 12 a.m. – 10 p.m.

IHOP 203 W Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605 (903) 663-9552, 12 a.m. – 11 p.m.

IHOP 4400 S Medford Dr, Lufkin, TX 75901 (936) 634-1410, open 24 hours

Kawas Hibachi Grill and Lounge 1024 W SW Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701 (903) 747-8558 may have limited hours, call first

Liang’s Chinese 7278 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703 (903) 593-7883, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Poch’s Rice Cafe 1700 S SE Loop 323 No. 102, Tyler, Texas 75701 (903) 630-7695, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saltgrass Steak House 7214 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 (903) 561-8316, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saltgrass Steak House 411 E Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605 (903) 232-1513, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Starbucks 1817 ESE Loop, Tyler, TX 75701 (903) 939-8941, 5:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Starbucks 407 W Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605 (903) 663-1780, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Yamato 2210 W SW Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701 (903) 534-1888, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Yamato Hibachi & Sushi 1800 S Jackson St, Jacksonville, TX 75766 (903) 284-6820, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Yamato Sushi Steak House of Henderson 1307 U.S. 79N, Henderson, TX 75652 (903) 392-8813, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

If your restaurant will be open for service on Christmas day let us know and we will add your business to the list.

