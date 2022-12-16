District Judge Paul White holds retirement party after serving county for 20 years

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Friends and family all met at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center to celebrate District Judge Paul White’s retirement.

White has served the county for over 20 years and said he realized it was time for him to move on and let someone else take the position.

“Some point in time, if you’re intellectually honest, you realize you have to have fresh eyes and new perspectives, and I’ve been at it for five terms,” White said. “It’s time for fresh eyes and new perspectives.”

White also gave advice to whoever will be taking over the position, while saying the most important aspect of the job was integrity.

“Always try to make things better, as it depends on you,” White said. “Try to make things better. Always try to determine how to make things happen rather than give reasons why it can’t, when it comes to doing good.”

White’s last day in office is Dec. 31.

