Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

District Judge Paul White holds retirement party after serving county for 20 years

Friends and family all met at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center to celebrate District Judge Paul White’s retirement.
By Brian Jordan
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Friends and family all met at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center to celebrate District Judge Paul White’s retirement.

White has served the county for over 20 years and said he realized it was time for him to move on and let someone else take the position.

“Some point in time, if you’re intellectually honest, you realize you have to have fresh eyes and new perspectives, and I’ve been at it for five terms,” White said. “It’s time for fresh eyes and new perspectives.”

White also gave advice to whoever will be taking over the position, while saying the most important aspect of the job was integrity.

“Always try to make things better, as it depends on you,” White said. “Try to make things better. Always try to determine how to make things happen rather than give reasons why it can’t, when it comes to doing good.”

White’s last day in office is Dec. 31.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead and another injured in Smith County wreck
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Fatal wreck generic
Wills Point woman dies in wreck when tire blows out on I-20
Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Ben Wheeler Fire Dept.
Ten Ben Wheeler VFD firefighters resign following board meeting last week

Latest News

May cause allergies for some
Start of cedar fever season may cause allergies
Cranberry cake with warm butter sauce; Ensalada Navedena
East Texas Kitchen on ETN: Recipes for Christmas
Tyler Toy Maker
Flint man has handmade wood toys for 20 years
Kickoff for the Carthage Bulldogs and Wimberley for the Class 4A Division 2 title will be at 11...
Carthage Bulldogs Coach Surratt says team has to play ‘very well’ against Wimberley