City of Overton appoints new fire chief over objections on leave of absence

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Overton has named a new fire chief.

Thursday, council members voted to appoint Mickey Hamilton as the new chief of the Overton Volunteer Fire Department, effective Friday.

Hamilton replaces chief Terry Lewis, who is on a leave of absence, but never submitted a resignation.

Lewis spoke in front of the council Thursday, saying the council is violating the bylaws by appointing a new chief.

“The officers of the company shall be elected namely by ballot at the second Tuesday meeting in December and shall be determined by a majority of the members present for the election of the chief fire marshal and assistant fire marshal shall be subject to the approval of the city commissioners,” Lewis said quoting the bylaws. “This is our bylaws! Do y’all remember this when y’all came down and stuck these in my face?”

Council members did not address Lewis’ allegations before voting on the new chief.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.