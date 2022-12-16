Brother of Carthage Bulldogs’ coach attends every championship

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - When the Carthage Bulldogs play for their next state championship, it’ll be a family affair from the stands.

While the Carthage Bulldogs are looking to make new headlines, the support they get from family is expected. But, out of eight state championships and the team looking for number nine, one fan has been to all the events.

“I’m fortunate to be at all eight. The position I am, I can take off and go watch my brother compete for another state championship,” said Stan Surratt, brother of the Carthage Bulldogs’ coach.

Stan Surratt is the Lindale ISD superintendent. The Eagles are his home, but his loyalty is a win-win.

“I want Carthage to win every single game while my brother’s coaching. Except when they’re competing against the Lindale Eagles. The only times that I would ever miss a state chamionship game is because my Eagles are playing somewhere else. I’d go watch them first,” Surratt said.

Scott Surratt’s championship attitude wasn’t hard to spot when the two brothers were growing up. Stan had tremendous respect for his little bro and said he’s been a winner all his life.

“Even at a young age, he was such a fierce competitor and had a knack with sports. It didn’t matter what sport it was, and his teams that he played on were always super successful. So he just carried that in, of course, to his high school playing days, and of course playing college, and then his coaching. So, every step he took as he advanced to the coaching ranks, he just had great success,” said Surratt.

While talking to Stan, a person who knows them both very very well called in: their mom.

“What do you think, you think they gonna win or lose Friday?” Surratt asked her.

“I think they’re gonna win!” she replied.

Sports are a family affair for the Surratts, and when momma talks, you’ve got to listen.

