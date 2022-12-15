Wills Point woman dies in wreck when tire blows out on I-20

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - According to Texas DPS, a woman died following a one-vehicle wreck on the interstate Tuesday, Dec. 13.

DPS said that at 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 20, about five miles west of Canton, Jennifer N. Aparicio, 27, of Wills Point, was traveling westbound. She was driving a 2015 Freightliner box truck, DPS said.

The preliminary investigation by DPS shows that the vehicle had a tire blow out and Aparicio lost control of the truck, ran off the road, and hit a tree.

Justice of the Peace Herbert Dunn pronounced Aparicio deceased at the scene of the wreck.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.