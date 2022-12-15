Tyler man gets 4 years for sending explicit pictures to minor

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man who engaged in sexually explicit conversations and sent explicit pictures to a 13-year-old girl using the Discord app pleaded guilty Thursday.

Justin Mitchell Bennett made the plea in judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s courtroom. He received a four year sentence.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, a father contacted a detective with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office to report that someone was soliciting his 13-year-old daughter online, the affidavit stated. He told deputies that his daughter had been communicating with a 20-year-old man named Justin.

The father also provided a screenshot of the man’s Snapchat username, “kayalking294,” along with screenshots of partial explicit conversations between his daughter and “Kayal.”

Later, the SCSO detective got a search warrant for the records associated with the victim’s Discord account.

