Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny and cool this afternoon. Cold mornings and cool afternoons stick around into the weekend.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! You’ll want to grab the jacket before hitting the road this morning as many of us are waking up in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Plenty of sunshine on tap for today with cool highs in the middle to upper 50s for most. Another cold front will steadily cross through East Texas today, reinforcing our northerly winds and keeping temperatures cool for the next few days. We’ll drop down into the middle 30s by tomorrow morning with our warmest temperatures on Friday only climbing into the upper 40s and lower 50s! Cloud cover will increase some over the weekend, although the forecast does look dry all day Saturday and for most of Sunday. Moisture will increase overhead by late Sunday, and the chance for scattered rain returns to East Texas Sunday night, throughout the day Monday, and potentially into very early Tuesday until another cold front can swing through and dry us out. Temperatures will remain cool over the weekend with morning lows near freezing Sunday morning and highs only in the lower 50s. Next week starts off quiet cool as we’re back to only warming into the upper 40s for both Monday and Tuesday afternoon. We might jump back into the lower 50s on Wednesday, but longer range models have been quite consistent on a formidable cold front arriving next Thursday which would drag very cold Arctic air into East Texas. It would be a good idea to keep checking into the forecast to see how next week will shape up as we inch closer and closer to Christmas.

