Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Oreo adds gluten-free mint to flavor lineup

Gluten-free mint Oreos will be sold at most grocery stores come January.
Gluten-free mint Oreos will be sold at most grocery stores come January.(Twitter/@Oreo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People with celiac disease and others who don’t eat gluten can look forward to another popular sweet treat.

Oreo has announced the permanent addition of a new flavor to its certified gluten-free cookie line – mint.

Before now, gluten-free Oreos were only available in regular or Double Stuf.

They’re all made with real cocoa and a blend of gluten-free flour.

Gluten-free mint Oreos will be sold at most grocery stores come January.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead and another injured in Smith County wreck
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Fatal wreck generic
Wills Point woman dies in wreck when tire blows out on I-20
Ben Wheeler Fire Dept.
Ten Ben Wheeler VFD firefighters resign following board meeting last week

Latest News

The report defines a stressful job as one that requires accepting criticism and dealing calmly...
These are the top 10 most stressful jobs in the United States
This photo provided on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, shows Airman First Class Peter R. Mathews while...
National Guard airman dies in snowboarding fall at NJ mall
A service member from Long Island, N.Y. died after a fall on an indoor ski slope.
Air National Guard member dies in snowboarding accident at mall
Sabine River
Gregg County receives grant for work on 53-mile paddling trail, recreation areas along Sabine River
Gregg County receives grant for work on 53-mile paddling trail, recreation areas along Sabine...
Gregg County receives grant for work on 53-mile paddling trail, recreation areas along Sabine River