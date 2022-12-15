McCliment-Call Scores Big Shutting Down Arizona State

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -SFA Ladyjacks guard Tyler McCliment-Call spoke out about scoring her career high with the SFA Ladyjacks.

“Feels great.” she said, “helping out my team in this big game and stuff like that. I wasn’t hitting my threes and the beginning of the year so it’s nice to see the ball actually go into the net.”

Head Coach Mark Kellogg added, “So feel good. It was three for six right? Your last two games now so six for twelve now from three in the last two so yeah, that hoop just starts to get bigger when you see it go through it gets bigger. When it’s not going in It seems like probably just getting smaller and smaller. You know Tyler will work you know she will put in the time and she will invest. So it’s always you know, you want to see those kids get rewarded when they put in the time and the effort so happy for her for sure. Hopefully it’s a springboard for for more.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.