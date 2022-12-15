Lt. Governor’s Legislative session agenda focuses on rural Texas

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Session begins Jan. 10
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s agenda for the upcoming legislative session focuses on rural Texas.

“There are a number of things that rank at the top,” Patrick said in an interview with KLTV via Zoom. “I might call them all equal leads.”

But if Patrick had to put one at the top, it would be property tax relief.

We increased the homestead exemption from $15- to $40,000 last session, stair stepped up to 25 a few years ago to 40 I want to take it to 60 or 65,000.

Patrick also wants to see more funding for Texas sheriff’s departments.

“We have some sheriff’s making salaries of $30,000 to $40,000, and deputies making salaries in the $20,000 range to low 30s.”

He said those low salaries not only make it difficult to attract candidates but retain existing deputies. He wants to allocate $500,000 year, or $1 million in the biennium, to help fund rural departments.

“I met so many sheriffs and so many county judges,” he said. “Whether I was in Tyler, Wichita Falls, the panhandle or the valley, the story was the same. We need to support our counties in their funding of their sheriff’s department. And that’s never been done before.”

Among the focuses of the state’s last session: the power grid. Patrick said there’s still work to be done when it comes to sources of energy.

“We need more natural gas than we have. It’s great to have renewables like wind and solar. But we do not have enough of dispatchable - which would be natural gas, hydroelectric, hydrogen, coal and nuclear. We must add more power because our state is growing so fast.”

And while the state is working with an impressive $27 billion surplus, Patrick said lawmakers must be careful with how it’s spent.

“When you have a surplus, you can’t count on it. Especially at this level. It’s unprecedented.”

The session begins Jan. 10 in Austin.

