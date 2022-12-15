Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lauren Thompson’s parents say there still are so many unanswered questions

She went missing Jan. 10 in the Rock Hill area of Panola County, Texas
“The next phase of forensics would be to determine if there was a cause of death that was other than natural or normal,” said Greg Colvin, Lauren Thompson's father. He and her mother, Torie Colvin, say there still are so many unanswered questions.
By Tayler Davis
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
(KSLA) — Pictures and memories are what Torie and Greg Colvin have left to hold on to since the disappearance of their daughter Lauren Thompson.

“I’ve gained a lot of strength from Lauren as far as worry. She told me one time, ‘Dad, you know, don’t worry about me because I’m okay’,” he said.

Thompson went missing Jan. 10 in the Rock Hill area of Panola County, Texas. She made a call to 911 on that day saying she was in a wooded area and thought someone was chasing her Police located her vehicle. But it was not until July 2022 that a work crew stumbled upon skeletal remains.

“We have determined through multiple dental comparisons that the remains are those of Lauren Elizabeth Thompson,” Panola County sheriff’s officials said this week.

But her parents said there still are so many unanswered questions.

“The next phase of forensics would be to determine if there was a cause of death that was other than natural or normal,” Greg Colvin said. “And according to authorities, they have to go through that process to confirm one way or another.”

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office says it will be diligent in pursuing all relevant investigative leads.

“The difficult part is how we are going to approach the children to disclose this information to them,” Greg Colvin said. “And for me, and I’m sure for Torie, too, looking into the eyes of a child is very emotional.”

He also said they still are waiting for the 911 call to be legally released.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

