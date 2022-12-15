Judge Jack Skeen Jr. retires after decades of service to Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After serving Smith County for more than 40 years, 241st District Court Judge Jack Skeen Jr. is retiring.

“I’ve driven down to the courthouse every morning for 40 years and walked in those eastside steps,” Skeen said.

And while that has been the consistent routine for Skeen since 1982, he first came to work for Smith County in 1971 as an assistant district attorney.

Skeen would go on to become Tyler’s first full-time city attorney and serve as a municipal court judge. He would find his way back to the courthouse in 1982 as district attorney.

“It means so much to know that you went to the voters five times running for district attorney and five times running as district judge and were elected,” Skeen said. “I owe the people of Smith County a great deal of gratitude for their support.”

Through the years, we’ve watched Skeen take on big cases as both the DA and as district judge. He said the ones that stand out are those in which the death penalty was being sought.

“You become close with the victim’s families; you have to keep them involved in the process. Those have stayed with me through all the 20 years that I’ve been on the bench.”

During his time in office, Skeen has become a well-known friend to law enforcement. It’s a relationship forged in part by responding to crime scenes back in the day.

“I took some kidding about it, but I did have in my vehicle sheriff’s office radios and police department radios,” Skeen said. “And I heard all the calls. And anytime they needed the district attorney on the scene, I had a call number just like the units.”

Whether he was prosecuting a case or on the bench, Skeen said our country’s unique justice system depends on two groups of people: those who serve on juries and those who fight for freedom to make the process possible.

“All those men and women over all these many years who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for us to be in that jury room. So, that’s something that has always affected me because I think we’ve all known men and women who’ve lost their lives and paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

And it’s that respect for the process and the people that Skeen leaves behind as his legacy.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.