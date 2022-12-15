Gregg County receives grant for work on 53-mile paddling trail, recreation areas along Sabine River

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County commissioners accepted a grant Thursday from the Sabine River Authority to begin the engineering process on a 53-mile long paddling trail and recreation areas along the Sabine River.

Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said the project is a joint project with other cities along the river, including Kilgore, Longview, and Gladewater.

The initial grant is for $75,000. The grant will be used for engineers to start the planning process. Stoudt said once the plans are completed, they will request the amount necessary to begin building the recreation area.

The project is currently in its early stages. The paddling trail and recreation areas will bring more access points to the river. Three new parks are also planned along the river in Gregg County, Stoudt said.

“We think it will turn into a really nice recreational facility for the community,” Stoudt said.

Right now there is no timeline for the project to be completed.

