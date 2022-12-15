Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Foundation treats East Texas special needs students to Christmas shopping spree

By KLTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Mostyn Moreno Foundation hosted its annual Christmas Lights shopping excursion on December 13 and 14, taking special needs students to a local retail store to select and purchase Christmas gifts. This program provides the children with real-life, hands-on experience in budgeting, mathematic calculations, and decision-making processes as they complete their individual transactions.

The program is orchestrated and funded each year by the Mostyn Moreno Foundation, created in 2006 by Amber Anderson Mostyn and her late husband Steve, co-founders of Mostyn Law. The Foundation honors the memory of Steve’s mother Glenda Jean Mostyn who dedicated her career to teaching special needs students in East Texas.

Students from Whitehouse and Tyler ISD participated in the program.

“Mostyn Moreno’s Christmas Lights Program is our way of honoring the important work that Steve’s mother did with special needs students” said Amber Mostyn. “The foundation’s continued support of our friends, family, and clients in East Texas honors Steve’s legacy as well as the incredible work being done by local educators.”

Following the shopping spree, students and their families were treated to lunch at the Family Life Center at the West Erwin Church of Christ in Tyler.

