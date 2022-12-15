Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Clear skies and cool temperatures continue through the evening. Expect overnight lows to once again drop into the 30s. Friday will start off mostly sunny, but will become mostly cloudy as clouds increase throughout the day. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or a sprinkle or two within the clouds late Friday evening. Most, if not all of the activity will be very light and will taper off by Saturday morning. Clouds will gradually clear for some sunshine late in the day Saturday, but temperatures will stay cooler than average through the weekend. Lots of sunshine is expected Sunday with a light freeze Sunday morning. Clouds increase late Sunday and rain begins to move in overnight into Monday morning. Monday will be cold and rainy all day with temperatures in the 40s. Cooler than average temperatures will stick around through Christmas weekend.

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Thursday 12-15-22
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
