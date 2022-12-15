Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Emergency crews directing traffic on FM 850 in Smith County after crash

FM 850 crash
FM 850 crash((Source: KLTV))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash with reported injuries in the 16700 block of FM 850 in Smith County.

The crash happened near County Road 3226.

According to DPS, a 17-year-old driver was injured after their vehicle crashed into a tree. The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. It is not known if there was a passenger at this time.

Crews are at the scene directing traffic. Use caution and stay alert

