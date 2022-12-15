Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

East Texas Now Holiday Spectacular brings holiday tips, recipes, entertainment

2022 Holiday Spectacular on East Texas Now
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Christmas is right around the corner and that means the East Texas Now Holiday Spectacular is back to bring you a wealth of entertainment options, recipes and even movie recommendations to keep you in the holiday spirit. Watch hosts Jeremy G. Butler and Devyn Shea as they showcase holiday tips and bring in East Texas Kitchen’s Mama Steph and KLTV’s own film critic Stewart Smith.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead and another injured in Smith County wreck
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Fatal wreck generic
Wills Point woman dies in wreck when tire blows out on I-20
Ben Wheeler Fire Dept.
Ten Ben Wheeler VFD firefighters resign following board meeting last week

Latest News

Sabine River
Gregg County receives grant for work on 53-mile paddling trail, recreation areas along Sabine River
Gregg County receives grant for work on 53-mile paddling trail, recreation areas along Sabine...
Gregg County receives grant for work on 53-mile paddling trail, recreation areas along Sabine River
Fun Noodle Bar is coming to Tyler.
Asian restaurant Fun Noodle Bar coming to Tyler
Daingerfield Fire Chief Jimmy Cornelius
WebXtra: Daingerfield Fire Department secures partnership with LifeNet for emergency medical transportation