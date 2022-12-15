Crockett woman’s 7-year tradition of delivering Christmas Eve meals to seniors continues
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Caitlyn Mares started delivering warm meals and supplies on Christmas Eve to the elderly people in her community of Crockett as a 16 year old.
Seven years later the tradition continues. They have a list of names they deliver to every year and bring Christmas spirit and gifts to those who need it most.
