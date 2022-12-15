Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Crockett woman’s 7-year tradition of delivering Christmas Eve meals to seniors continues

Caitlyn Mares started delivering warm meals and supplies on Christmas Eve to the elderly people in her community of Crockett as a 16 year old.
By Avery Gorman
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Caitlyn Mares started delivering warm meals and supplies on Christmas Eve to the elderly people in her community of Crockett as a 16 year old.

Seven years later the tradition continues. They have a list of names they deliver to every year and bring Christmas spirit and gifts to those who need it most.

