Christmas musical benefits 2 Tyler non-profits

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler community member is putting on a Christmas Musical that benefits two non-profits in Tyler: Hospice of East Texas and Christian Homes and Family Services.

Elissa Thompson is the director, writer, and producer of the musical ‘Christmas in Snow Valley’.

“This has been a dream of mine for about two years to do some sort of fundraiser and musical theater combo so 2022 was the year to get to do that and I’m really excited,” said Thompson.

“So I wanted to give back because these two organizations mean so much to my family,” said Thompson.

Thompson’s two first cousins were adopted through Christian Homes and Family Services and her grandfather was taken care of by Hospice of East Texas back in 2011.

Christian Homes and Family Services is an adoption and foster care agency that Anna Thomas is the director of within The East Texas region.

“We have a room here in our office called Miriam’s room and it is stocked full of stuff; diapers, clothes, wipes,” said Thomas.

Thomas says they serve around 35 kids who are all under five years of age, and the proceeds will go towards keeping supplies stocked.

“Proceeds will also go to help birth moms and take care of them while they’re pregnant before they deliver,” said Thomas.

Betsy Brush, vice president of Philanthropy at The Hospital of East Texas, says the proceeds will go towards patient care.

“What Elissa’s doing is a win win win. It’s just positive all around,” said Brush.

This year is the 40th anniversary of The Hospice of East Texas.

“She shares her great gifts and talents with others in the community and when were able to benefit from that, it’s very special to us. We wouldn’t exist without donors and volunteers,” said Brush.

The performance begins this Friday, December 16 at 7 p.m. followed by two performances on Saturday at 1:30 p.m, and 7 p.m, at Pollard Theatre. Admission is free but donations are welcomed.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.