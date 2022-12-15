Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Carthage QB Talks About Being the Leader

The Carthage Bulldogs celebrate their 4A DI Semifinal victory over Lampasas (Source: KTRE Sports)
The Carthage Bulldogs celebrate their 4A DI Semifinal victory over Lampasas (Source: KTRE Sports)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:16 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -East Texas Sports talked to the Quarterback Connor Cuff who could bring a 9th state championship to Carthage.

“Connor it’s one thing to be a member of the of a team that is the number one in the state of Texas, It is another thing being its leader. Taking on that role any added pressure? How’s it been for you this year being the leader?”

“I mean, you know, I’ve got a lot of pride in myself.” He said, “so I take it pretty seriously. I try to do the best I can and our coaches usually put me in a good spot too.”

