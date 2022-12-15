Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Carthage Bulldogs Coach Surratt says team has to play ‘very well’ against Wimberley

By Mark Bownds
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - The Carthage Bulldogs go for state championship number nine Friday morning at AT&T Stadium. Bulldogs Head Coach Scott Surratt says they have their work cut out for them against Wimberley.

“We played a couple years ago in 2020 semifinals and they got a great program,” Surratt said. “Coach Greg Warren is, you know, a legend down there and he does a phenomenal job and has won a ton of games. He’s won a state championship there. They’re very good. Plain and simple they’re very good. We got to play very well to win and that’s what we plan to do.”

Kickoff for the Carthage Bulldogs and Wimberley for the Class 4A Division 2 title will be at 11 am.

