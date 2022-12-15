Asian restaurant Fun Noodle Bar coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Asian food restaurant with locations scattered around Texas is taking steps to expand to Tyler.

Fun Noodle Bar has obtained a sign permit from the City of Tyler. The permit shows an address of 713 W. Southwest 323. This is in River Oaks Plaza.

An online search shows the restaurant has locations in Abiline, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, El Paso and Lubbock.

According to its website, Fun Noodle Bar makes “noodle, dumplings and steamed dishes with fresh and high quality ingredients.”

