Asian restaurant Fun Noodle Bar coming to Tyler

Fun Noodle Bar is coming to Tyler.
Fun Noodle Bar is coming to Tyler.(City of Tyler)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Asian food restaurant with locations scattered around Texas is taking steps to expand to Tyler.

Fun Noodle Bar has obtained a sign permit from the City of Tyler. The permit shows an address of 713 W. Southwest 323. This is in River Oaks Plaza.

An online search shows the restaurant has locations in Abiline, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, El Paso and Lubbock.

According to its website, Fun Noodle Bar makes “noodle, dumplings and steamed dishes with fresh and high quality ingredients.”

For day one of our annual 12 Days of Christmas recipes on East Texas Kitchen, I’m sharing one...
12 Days of Christmas on East Texas Kitchen: 1 delicious holiday punch recipe
Reclaiming your sticky, smelly Tupperware
Reclaiming your sticky, smelly Tupperware
