Alabama bound Jordan Renaud gives thoughts on upcoming All American game

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, Jordan Renaud signed a letter of intent to continue playing football at collegiate level with the University of Alabama, but on national signing day he’ll be in Orlando, Florida.

Renaud made the Under Armour All American team and will be competing next week against the countries top players on national television.

“It’s a great opportunity it’s going to give us great exposure, as for as like being on national TV.” said Jordan when asked about the game.

A special send off was held on Wednesday to congratulate Jordan Renaud on his accomplishment and as a sign of support for next week.

