Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Alabama bound Jordan Renaud gives thoughts on upcoming All American game

By Michael Coleman
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, Jordan Renaud signed a letter of intent to continue playing football at collegiate level with the University of Alabama, but on national signing day he’ll be in Orlando, Florida.

Renaud made the Under Armour All American team and will be competing next week against the countries top players on national television.

“It’s a great opportunity it’s going to give us great exposure, as for as like being on national TV.” said Jordan when asked about the game.

A special send off was held on Wednesday to congratulate Jordan Renaud on his accomplishment and as a sign of support for next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
One dead and another injured in Smith County wreck
Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Ben Wheeler Fire Dept.
Ten Ben Wheeler VFD firefighters resign following board meeting last week
Fatal wreck generic
Wills Point woman dies in wreck when tire blows out on I-20

Latest News

Jordan Renaud speaks of his sons game at the All American game
Jordan Renaud and his father give comments on upcoming All American game
Transfer Portal: 2022 Texas A&M football players status
Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award
2022 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalists announced
Jordan Renaud (center) has signed a letter of intent to play football for the University of...
Tyler Legacy senior signs with Alabama football program