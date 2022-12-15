Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 injured in shooting; Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was shot Thursday.

According to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, an individual brought the person shot to a restaurant located in the 16200 block of Highway 31 W. to wait for an ambulance.

The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. It is not known where the shooting took place or if it was accidental at this time.

Deputies are en-route to the hospital to check on the status of the victim.

