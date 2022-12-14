Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Worker dies after fall at World Cup stadium in Qatar

John Njau Kibue has died after falling at a World Cup venue in Qatar.
John Njau Kibue has died after falling at a World Cup venue in Qatar.(Source: Family photo/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A security guard died after suffering a fall at a World Cup stadium in Qatar, tournament organizers said on Wednesday.

The Supreme Committee said that John Njau Kibue fell at Lusail Stadium on Saturday. He was taken to the hospital and put in intensive care but died on Tuesday, the organizers said in a statement. The security staff at stadiums is largely made up of migrant workers, particularly from Kenya and other African nations. The Supreme Committee did not specify Kibue’s nationality.

His family was informed and the organizers “are investigating the circumstances leading to the fall as a matter of urgency,” the committee said.

There was no match at Lusail Stadium on Saturday. The venue will host the final on Sunday between Argentina and the winner of the France-Morocco semifinal.

Since being named as host of this year’s World Cup, Qatar has come under intense scrutiny over conditions for over 2 million migrants who work in the country in everything from construction jobs to service industries. Rights groups say workers face unsafe conditions at work, including extreme heat that has caused deaths, as well as exploitation by employers, despite reforms instituted by Qatar.

Qatari officials say stronger regulations over work conditions have been imposed under the reforms. They say three workers died in workplace accidents connected to the construction of new stadiums for the World Cup over the past decade, along with 37 other stadium workers who died outside the workplace during that time. They argue that accident rates at the stadiums are comparable to others around the world.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Ben Wheeler Fire Dept.
Ten Ben Wheeler VFD firefighters resign following board meeting last week
Ryan Nichols
Judge expresses concern over Longview Capitol riot suspect’s video following release
Viewer Kalie Malone sent this photo from Panola County.
NWS survey team to head to Panola, Harrison counties Wednesday
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident

Latest News

A 22-year-old is accused of stabbing his mother, sister, and neighbor while out for a walk....
Man accused of stabbing mother, sister, neighbor while out on a walk
Semi truck rollover on US 259 causing traffic delays
Lots of viruses are swirling around the U.S.
'Triple threat' illnesses swirl around nation
The American soccer reporter died of an aortic aneurysm that ruptured, his wife, Dr. Celine...
Wife reveals cause of death for Grant Wahl
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died while covering...
Soccer writer Grant Wahl died of heart aneurysm at World Cup