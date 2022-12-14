Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Elysian Fields resident describes witnessing storm damage

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the hardest hit areas during yesterday’s storms was Elysian Fields in Harrison county.

Dozens of homes were damaged along county road 1214.

“You know the freight train, you could hear that too, but a high pitched noise and of course your ears are popping,” said property owner Nicki Fitzgerald.

Roofs were torn off, huge trees were snapped, roofing tin was scattered for miles.

Roadways were blocked for hours with snapped trees.

“I was warning my family at the other house and the wind started picking up. I saw what was coming in, jumped in the house, we got to the bathroom and hid,” Nicki says.

Fitzgerald was at home at the time and not only heard the storm hit, but saw it as it moved toward her property.

“I saw the winds coming in from the woods, and you could see the rain coming in,” she says.

One nieghbor on his way home from working in Louisiana had a frightening sight.

“I had received a call that a tornado had knocked some trees over and a tree had hit our house. When I looked in the distance all I could see was tornadoes hitting houses off in the distance, cars and everything getting turned over,” says Elysian Fields resident Peyton Morgan.

Stoking his worst fears as he arrived in Elysian Fields.

“I’m wondering what my house is looking like because I’m seeing houses torn apart, cars flipped over in the houses. My family was here,” Morgan says.

Fitzgerald can’t stay at her home because the roof is leaking now.

But just glad she’s able to walk away from it.

No one was reported injured in the area of county road 1214 in Elysian Fields.

