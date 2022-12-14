Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler Legacy senior signs with Alabama football program

Jordan Renaud (center) has signed a letter of intent to play football for the University of Alabama.
Jordan Renaud (center) has signed a letter of intent to play football for the University of Alabama.(Tyler ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler Legacy High School senior has signed with Alabama University.

On Wednesday, Jordan Renaud signed a letter of intent to continue playing football at the collegiate level today. The signing ceremony took place in the theatre alongside Renaud’s family, coaches and teammates.

“Jordan has been an outstanding member of Red Raider Football and recognized by colleges all over our country and the Texas high school football community,” said Tyler Legacy Coach Joe Willis. “He has worked incredibly hard the last two years to have the opportunity to play football at the highest level in the country. We are excited for him and look forward to seeing him perform at the University of Alabama.”

