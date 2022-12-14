Tyler Legacy senior signs with Alabama football program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler Legacy High School senior has signed with Alabama University.

On Wednesday, Jordan Renaud signed a letter of intent to continue playing football at the collegiate level today. The signing ceremony took place in the theatre alongside Renaud’s family, coaches and teammates.

“Jordan has been an outstanding member of Red Raider Football and recognized by colleges all over our country and the Texas high school football community,” said Tyler Legacy Coach Joe Willis. “He has worked incredibly hard the last two years to have the opportunity to play football at the highest level in the country. We are excited for him and look forward to seeing him perform at the University of Alabama.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.