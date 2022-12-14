Tyler City Council approves purchase of 3D crime scene scanner

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department will soon have some a new investigative tool at its disposal.

The department is set to purchase a three-dimensional (3D) laser scanning system to document, reconstruct and analyze crime scenes and vehicle crash sites. The City Council agreed on Wednesday to accept a $54,583.49 donation from the Smith County District Attorney’s Office to be used toward the purchase of a Leica RTC360 Laser Scanner from Collision and Crime Forensic Solutions.

Investigators currently use hand measurements, a total station device to measure distances and angles and call on the Texas Rangers for assistance. The Leica RTC360 Laser Scanner captures data and documents crime scenes and vehicle crash sites more efficiently and with better accuracy.

“We did our research, looked at it and watched it in use,” said Lt. Donald Shafer. “This will move our department forward. It is cutting edge technology that will significantly enhance major accident and major crime scene investigations.”

This new technology allows investigators to digitally document a scene and get precise, easily sharable evidence that can be analyzed and presented as scientific evidence in court. The software allows investigators to integrate video, audio, and photographs to create diagrams and animations. These images can also be used to reconstruct a scene and to develop courtroom presentations.

Additionally, the RTC360 sits atop a collapsible tripod. It is compact, lightweight, functions in extreme conditions and all environments, and is portable and easily transported in a backpack.

The purchase covers training and 24-hour lifetime technical support from the manufacturer.

The total cost is $109,166.98. Other funding in the amount of $33,765 came from the U.S. Department of Justice Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant. The remaining $20,819.49 will be funded through asset forfeiture dollars.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.