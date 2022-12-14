Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Tyler City Council approves purchase of 3D crime scene scanner

Tyler Police
Tyler Police(Tyler Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department will soon have some a new investigative tool at its disposal.

The department is set to purchase a three-dimensional (3D) laser scanning system to document, reconstruct and analyze crime scenes and vehicle crash sites. The City Council agreed on Wednesday to accept a $54,583.49 donation from the Smith County District Attorney’s Office to be used toward the purchase of a Leica RTC360 Laser Scanner from Collision and Crime Forensic Solutions.

Investigators currently use hand measurements, a total station device to measure distances and angles and call on the Texas Rangers for assistance. The Leica RTC360 Laser Scanner captures data and documents crime scenes and vehicle crash sites more efficiently and with better accuracy.

“We did our research, looked at it and watched it in use,” said Lt. Donald Shafer. “This will move our department forward. It is cutting edge technology that will significantly enhance major accident and major crime scene investigations.”

This new technology allows investigators to digitally document a scene and get precise, easily sharable evidence that can be analyzed and presented as scientific evidence in court. The software allows investigators to integrate video, audio, and photographs to create diagrams and animations. These images can also be used to reconstruct a scene and to develop courtroom presentations.

Additionally, the RTC360 sits atop a collapsible tripod. It is compact, lightweight, functions in extreme conditions and all environments, and is portable and easily transported in a backpack.

The purchase covers training and 24-hour lifetime technical support from the manufacturer.

The total cost is $109,166.98. Other funding in the amount of $33,765 came from the U.S. Department of Justice Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant. The remaining $20,819.49 will be funded through asset forfeiture dollars.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Ben Wheeler Fire Dept.
Ten Ben Wheeler VFD firefighters resign following board meeting last week
Viewer Kalie Malone sent this photo from Panola County.
NWS survey team to head to Panola, Harrison counties Wednesday
Ryan Nichols
Judge expresses concern over Longview Capitol riot suspect’s video following release
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident

Latest News

KSLA News 12 viewer Jeff Taylor shared this photo of a tree downed Dec. 13, 2022, along Highway...
Sheriff: Mother & child dead after tornado destroys homes in Caddo Parish
"Shops on Hill" event by Chapel Hill ISD's CTE program.
Chapel Hill ISD’s CTE program hosts ‘Shops on the Hill’ event
Semi truck rollover on US 259 causing traffic delays
One dead and another injured in Smith County wreck