Tuesday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for Deep East Texas throughout the remainder of the evening as strong to severe thunderstorms will remain possible. A cold front has moved into the northern half of East Texas, diminishing the severe threat, although cloudy skies and spotty rain will remain possible over the next few hours. Some light showers will be possible throughout the first half of Wednesday before our skies totally clear out in the afternoon. Much cooler air returns to East Texas during the second half of this week with highs in the 50s for Thursday and Friday, and upper 40s to lower 50s for Saturday and Sunday. Sunday morning we just might even drop to freezing for a few hours. Light rain will be possible over the weekend with better coverage for rain expected for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

