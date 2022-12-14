Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Semi truck rollover on US 259 causing traffic delays

(Rusk County OEM)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County OEM has reported a semi truck rollover on US 259 Kilgore Bypass near the 259 Business exit.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and large emergency vehicle presence. Authorities warn drivers to avoid the area to avoid further congestion.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Ben Wheeler Fire Dept.
Ten Ben Wheeler VFD firefighters resign following board meeting last week
Ryan Nichols
Judge expresses concern over Longview Capitol riot suspect’s video following release
Viewer Kalie Malone sent this photo from Panola County.
NWS survey team to head to Panola, Harrison counties Wednesday
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident

Latest News

One dead and another injured in Smith County wreck
"Shops on Hill" event by Chapel Hill ISD's CTE program.
Chapel Hill ISD’s CTE program hosts ‘Shops on the Hill’ event
"Shops on Hill" event by Chapel Hill ISD's CTE program.
"Shops on Hill" event by Chapel Hill ISD's CTE program
KSLA News 12 viewer Jeff Taylor shared this photo of a tree downed Dec. 13, 2022, along Highway...
Sheriff: Mother & child dead after tornado destroys homes in Caddo Parish