Semi truck rollover on US 259 causing traffic delays

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County OEM has reported a semi truck rollover on US 259 Kilgore Bypass near the 259 Business exit.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and large emergency vehicle presence. Authorities warn drivers to avoid the area to avoid further congestion.

