National Weather Service finds EF2 tornado damage in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday damage they have found in Panola County is consistent with that of a tornado.

According to the weather service, their survey team in northern Panola County, southwest of Elysian Fields and west and northwest of De Berry have found EF2 damage with estimated winds of 115 mph.

The weather service said they will be moving on to survey damage in Harrison County next.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.