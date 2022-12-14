Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

National Weather Service finds EF2 tornado damage in Panola County

Viewer Kalie Malone captured this photo from Panola County.
Viewer Kalie Malone captured this photo from Panola County.(Kalie Malone)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday damage they have found in Panola County is consistent with that of a tornado.

According to the weather service, their survey team in northern Panola County, southwest of Elysian Fields and west and northwest of De Berry have found EF2 damage with estimated winds of 115 mph.

The weather service said they will be moving on to survey damage in Harrison County next.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Ben Wheeler Fire Dept.
Ten Ben Wheeler VFD firefighters resign following board meeting last week
Viewer Kalie Malone sent this photo from Panola County.
NWS survey team to head to Panola, Harrison counties Wednesday
Ryan Nichols
Judge expresses concern over Longview Capitol riot suspect’s video following release
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident

Latest News

Cleanup underway after storm causes damage in Elysian Fields
Cleanup underway after storm causes damage in Elysian Fields
A Harrison County house damaged by Tuesday's severe weather.
WebXtra: Storm rips roof off Harrison County house
A Harrison County house damaged by Tuesday's severe weather.
WebXtra: Storm rips roof off Harrison County house
Cleanup underway after storm causes damage in Elysian Fields
Cleanup underway after storm causes damage in Elysian Fields