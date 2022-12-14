Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Gov. Abbott calls for investigation of non-government organizations assisting in border crossings

FILE – This file image shows Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
FILE – This file image shows Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.(Source: KPRC 2 Click2Houston/YouTube)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called for an investigation into the role non-governmental organizations may have in planning and assisting migrants crossing into the U.S. from Mexico.

In a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the governor highlights the need for what called “Texas’ vigilant response to President Biden’s border crisis,” with the end of Title 42 just days away and record-high illegal border crossings along the Texas-Mexico border.

According to the governor, there have been recent that non-governmental organizations “may have assisted with illegal border crossings near El Paso.”

“In light of these reports, I am calling on the Texas Attorney General’s Office to initiate an investigation into the role of NGOs in planning and facilitating the illegal transportation of illegal immigrants across our borders. In addition, I stand ready to work with you to craft any sensible legislative solutions your office may propose that are aimed at solving the ongoing border crisis and the role that NGOs may play in encouraging it,” said Abbott.

Abbott ends writes in the letter of reportedly more than 2,600 migrants crossing the border from a report from Fox News.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
One dead and another injured in Smith County wreck
Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Ben Wheeler Fire Dept.
Ten Ben Wheeler VFD firefighters resign following board meeting last week
Fatal wreck generic
Wills Point woman dies in wreck when tire blows out on I-20

Latest News

Tornado damage
East Texas timber damage from November tornadoes estimated at $13M
Viewer Kalie Malone captured this photo from Panola County.
National Weather Service survey finds tornado damage in Panola, Harrison counties
“The next phase of forensics would be to determine if there was a cause of death that was other...
Lauren Thompson’s parents say there still are so many unanswered questions
Homes around Elysian Fields in Harrison County sustained damaged from Tuesday's storms.
Elysian Fields resident describes witnessing storm damage, hearing freight train sound
Lt. Governor’s Legislative session agenda focuses on rural Texas
Lt. Governor’s Legislative session agenda focuses on rural Texas