Gov. Abbott calls for investigation of non-government organizations assisting in border crossings

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called for an investigation into the role non-governmental organizations may have in planning and assisting migrants crossing into the U.S. from Mexico.

In a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the governor highlights the need for what called “Texas’ vigilant response to President Biden’s border crisis,” with the end of Title 42 just days away and record-high illegal border crossings along the Texas-Mexico border.

According to the governor, there have been recent that non-governmental organizations “may have assisted with illegal border crossings near El Paso.”

“In light of these reports, I am calling on the Texas Attorney General’s Office to initiate an investigation into the role of NGOs in planning and facilitating the illegal transportation of illegal immigrants across our borders. In addition, I stand ready to work with you to craft any sensible legislative solutions your office may propose that are aimed at solving the ongoing border crisis and the role that NGOs may play in encouraging it,” said Abbott.

Abbott ends writes in the letter of reportedly more than 2,600 migrants crossing the border from a report from Fox News.

