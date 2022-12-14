Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Clouds and rain cleared out today in time for a beautiful, cool afternoon. Clear skies are expected to continue overnight with a quick drop in temperatures. By sunrise, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s with light winds. Sunny skies prevail through Thursday with a light northwesterly breeze and sunshine all day long. Clouds will gradually increase through the day Friday with temperatures in the 50s for the end of the week and overnight lows in the 30s. The weekend looks to be a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures just slightly below averaged. Another cold front early next week brings a likely chance for a cold rain and continued cooler than average temperatures.

